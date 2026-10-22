ONGC Gets New Chairman, Sunil Kumar Becomes First Executive Director To Rise Directly To Top Post

Sunil Kumar will become ONGC chairman from December 7. |

New Delhi: The government has appointed Sunil Kumar as the next chairman of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) , making him the first executive in the company's history to rise directly from the executive director rank to its top position.

Kumar will succeed Arun Kumar Singh, whose extended tenure ends on December 6, 2026.

Appointment Effective From December 7

According to an October 21 government order, Kumar will assume charge on or after December 7, 2026. His appointment will continue until his retirement on December 31, 2028, followed by a contractual period, subject to a combined tenure of three years or further orders.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved his appointment following a selection process involving two rounds of interviews.

Historic Promotion At ONGC

Kumar's elevation marks a significant departure from ONGC's traditional leadership selection process, where chairmen have generally held board-level positions before taking charge.

Currently serving as Executive Director and Asset Manager of ONGC's Mehsana Asset, Kumar assumed this responsibility on January 8, 2025.

Similar direct promotions have occurred at Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL, but this is a first for ONGC.

Over Three Decades Of Experience

Kumar, 58, joined ONGC in 1991 as an Assistant Executive Engineer in Assam's Sivasagar-Nazira region.

A petroleum engineering graduate from the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, he also holds a postgraduate qualification in business management.

His career spans production, offshore operations and well services, including assignments in Mumbai, Delhi, Hazira and Kakinada.

He has also worked on major projects, including KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster II and deepwater developments along India's eastern coast.

Selected After Competitive Process

At least 19 candidates initially applied for the chairman's position. Following the first interview round, five candidates were shortlisted.

The selection committee was chaired by Public Enterprises Selection Board Chairperson Mallika Srinivasan.

Focus On Energy Security

As chairman, Kumar will oversee ONGC's exploration activities, production expansion, mature oilfields and investments in emerging energy businesses.

His appointment comes as India seeks to strengthen domestic oil and gas production and reduce import dependence.

Outgoing chairman Arun Kumar Singh has led ONGC since December 2022.