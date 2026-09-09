L&T Wins ₹2,500-5,000 Crore ONGC Order, Offshore Project To Add Four Platforms And Subsea Pipelines

L&T has won an ONGC offshore order worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a large offshore order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for developing energy infrastructure off India’s west coast.

L&T did not disclose the exact contract value. However, the company classifies a “large” order as one valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

What the project covers?

The order was secured by L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, also known as LTEH Offshore . It covers the Additional Development of Ratna-I and the NLM-14 project.

Under the contract, L&T will undertake engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning work.

The project includes three new well-head platforms and one riser platform. L&T will also install multiple sections of subsea pipelines and cables.

The company will carry out brownfield modifications to ONGC’s existing offshore installations. Brownfield work involves upgrading or altering facilities that are already operational.

Focus on higher production

The project is aimed at increasing production and supporting the continued development of ONGC’s offshore assets in the region.

Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and Head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said the developments would be important additions to India’s offshore energy infrastructure.

He said the project combines new offshore facilities with modifications in existing operating fields. This will require careful planning, integrated engineering and accurate execution.

L&T expects its experience in offshore projects to help it complete the developments safely and efficiently while supporting ONGC’s long-term production goals.

L&T’s offshore capabilities

LTEH Offshore provides integrated solutions to the offshore oil and gas industry. Its capabilities are supported by in-house engineering teams, fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels.

Over the past four decades, the business has completed shallow-water and deep-water projects across global markets.

Its previous work includes fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, upgrades to existing offshore facilities and decommissioning assignments.

L&T is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational operating across engineering, procurement and construction projects, advanced manufacturing, products and services in India and overseas.