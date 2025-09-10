Decorative Wall Panel Industry Player Euro Pratik Sales Fixes ₹235 To ₹247 Per Share Price Band For Upcoming ₹451.32 Crore IPO

File Image |

New Delhi: Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a prominent player in the decorative wall panel industry, on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 235 to Rs 247 per share for its upcoming Rs 451.32 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will open for subscription on September 16 and conclude on September 18, the company announced.The public issue is entirely an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 451.32 crore by promoters with no fresh issue component.Euro Pratik has an extensive product range catering to both residential and commercial applications, which is predominantly sold under its flagship brands 'Euro Pratik' and Gloirio.

The company operates on an asset-light model - it outsources manufacturing to contract partners across South Korea, China, and the US. As of March 31, 2025, its distribution network spans across 116 cities in India, with 180 distributors operating across 25 states and five union territories in India.

Half of the offer size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent has been set aside for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 28 per cent to Rs 284.23 crore for fiscal 2025 from Rs 222 crore in the preceding fiscal. Profit after tax rose by 21.51 per cent to Rs 76.44 crore for fiscal 2025 against Rs 63 crore in fiscal 2024.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and BSE Ltd.

