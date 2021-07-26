Decommissioning over 25 years-old coal power plants can save Rs 37,750 cr: CEEW study

Decommissioning coal power plants older than 25 years on priority could result in total savings of Rs 37,750 crore, a study by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said.

Besides, an another study by CEEW suggested that power distribution utilities or discoms in India could save up to Rs 9,000 crore (USD 1.23 billion) each year by prioritising coal power despatch based on efficiency rather than the prevailing system which prioritises based on variable costs.

According to a study released by CEEW on Monday, this move can provide much needed respite to public discoms, which last reported a loss of Rs 61,360 crore (USD 8.4 billion) in FY'19.

The findings are based on the performance of 194 GW of Indian coal assets (out of a total capacity of nearly 205 GW) during the 30 months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the study found that prioritising efficiency-based despatch during this time could have improved coal fleet efficiency by 1.9 per cent, resulting in annual coal savings of 42 million tonnes (MT) and a commensurate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.