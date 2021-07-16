Union Power Minister R.K. Singh releases integrated discom ratings

Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh on Friday released the “Ranking & Ninth Integrated Ratings for Stateowned Power Distribution Utilities” on the occasion of PFC’s 36th Foundation Day in the presence of Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power along with Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), R.S Dhillon, CMD PFC and other Senior Officers from Ministry of Power, PFC & REC.

The Minister appreciated that the Ninth Annual Integrated Rating exercise covering 41 State Power Distribution Utilities for the rating period FY 2019-20 has been completed with the enthusiastic participation of all the utilities. He congratulated all stakeholders, especially the state distribution utilities for their active role and support in successfully completing the Ninth AnnualIntegrated rating exercise despite the ongoing pandemic.

He added that the Indian Power sector will benefit from a fair and accurate assessment of the true position of the distribution sector which in turn will help inassessing and improving its performance. This will also assist State Governments, lending institutions and other stakeholders to take important decisions.