Streaming Highway: Here Are The Top OTT Platforms With Most Subscribers

By: G R Mukesh | May 10, 2024
On Top of the list comes the almighty Netflix with 269.6 million subscribers.
Next in line is Amazon Prime Video with over 200 million subscribers.
Disney+ takes the third spot with over 153 million subscribers.
Warner Brother's Max, formerly known as HBO Max comes in at fourth, It has close to a 100 million subscribers.
Old, yet gold: Paramount+ comes in next with over 71 million subscribers.
On number five comes NBC's Peacock, with 34 million subscribers.
Finally, the list ends with Apple+ with over 25 million subscribers.
