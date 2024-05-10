 After Firing 100s From Charging Team, Tesla To Invest Over $500 Million On Supercharger Network
This comes after Tesla emailed its customers in Australia to update them on Supercharging amidst growing concerns about service quality following layoffs.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Tesla CEO Elon Musk | AFP Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that the company will be investing more than USD 500 million in its Supercharger network to create thousands of new chargers in 2024.

"Tesla will spend well over USD 500 million expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of new chargers this year," Musk wrote in a post on X. He also said that this money only accounts for new sites and expansions, and not for operations costs, which are much higher. "That's just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher," the tech billionaire said.

article-image
Meanwhile, Musk has invited billionaire investor Warren Buffett to come and invest in Tesla, which is facing tough times amid a global slowdown in EV sales.

Meanwhile, Musk has invited billionaire investor Warren Buffett to come and invest in Tesla, which is facing tough times amid a global slowdown in EV sales. | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

100s Fired From Charging Team

In an email to Australian customers, Tesla underlined that the "network will continue to be expanded," and that all currently under-construction locations "will be completed and put into operation," according to eletric-vehicles.com. Less than two weeks ago, the company laid off hundreds of employees from its charging team.

article-image

Replying to an X user who posted that Berkshire Hathaway owner should sell all his shares in Apple and buy Tesla instead, the electric car company owner responded that it is an "obvious move" for him. "He (Buffett) should take a position in Tesla. It's an obvious move," posted the X owner.

