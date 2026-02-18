 Dabur India Appoints Former Hershey Executive Herjit Bhalla As CEO-India Business, Elevates Mohit Malhotra to Global CEO
Dabur India announced a key leadership change on February 17, 2026, redesignating Mohit Malhotra as Whole Time Director & Global Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. The company appointed Herjit S Bhalla, a former Hershey global executive with over 25 years of experience, as Chief Executive Officer-India Business, effective April 15, 2026.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Dabur India, a home-grown FMCG and ayurvedic products maker, on Tuesday announced to appoint former Hershey global executive Herjit S Bhalla as the Chief Executive Officer-India Business. It has elevated the incumbent Mohit Malhotra as Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company, according to a regulatory filing by the Burman family-promoted entity.

Bhalla's appointment will be effective from April 15, or such other date as may be agreed between them, and will report top Malhotra, Dabur added. Malhotra's redesignation as Whole Time Director & Global Chief Executive Officer is with immediate effect from Tuesday. Bhalla (49) had joined The Hershey Company in 2018 as Managing Director for India.

Since then, he has continued with Hershey, taking over global roles since 2021 as VP India & AEMEA, VP Canada and AMEA and currently as VP Canada & Global Customers. He has over 25 years of commercial and general management experience across diverse geographies and business contexts.

