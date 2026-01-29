Dabur India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 3% YoY To ₹491 Crore, Revenue Up 7% To ₹3,255 Crore

Dabur | File Photo

Mumbai: Dabur India Ltd reported a 3.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹491.27 crore for Q3 FY26, backed by steady demand across healthcare and home care segments. Revenue from operations grew 7% to ₹3,255.04 crore. Sequentially, net profit dipped 3.1% from ₹507.04 crore in Q2, while revenue improved 2.8%, reflecting stable consumer traction and portfolio premiumization.

Broad-based revenue growth, margin stability

Dabur's consolidated revenue increased to ₹3,255.04 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹3,165.26 crore in Q2 and ₹3,043.17 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit stood at ₹491.27 crore, up from ₹476.65 crore in the year-ago period but marginally lower than ₹507.04 crore in Q2. Growth was driven by strong volume performance in India, improved international contribution, and sustained momentum in the health supplements and oral care categories .

Cost pressures contain margin expansion

Total expenses rose 10.9% YoY to ₹2,680.55 crore, led by input cost inflation and higher advertising spends. While gross margin was resilient, EBITDA margin saw modest contraction. EPS for the quarter came in at ₹2.77 per share, down from ₹2.86 in Q2 FY26. Depreciation and finance costs remained in line with previous quarters .

Strategic levers and rural recovery boost growth

Management highlighted a strong recovery in rural markets and steady double-digit growth in the healthcare portfolio. Dabur continues to benefit from premium product launches, direct distribution expansion, and e-commerce traction. International business contributed significantly, with markets like Egypt and MENA registering robust gains. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share for FY26 .

Also Watch:

9M performance: Consistent profit trajectory

For the nine months ended December 2025, Dabur posted ₹9,531.96 crore in revenue and ₹1,471.77 crore in profit, up 9.6% and 3.3% YoY respectively. The company remains focused on driving efficiency, investing in brand equity, and strengthening its omnichannel presence, while cautiously navigating macro uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.