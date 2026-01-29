 Dabur India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 3% YoY To ₹491 Crore, Revenue Up 7% To ₹3,255 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDabur India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 3% YoY To ₹491 Crore, Revenue Up 7% To ₹3,255 Crore

Dabur India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 3% YoY To ₹491 Crore, Revenue Up 7% To ₹3,255 Crore

Dabur India Ltd reported a 3.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹491.27 crore in Q3 FY26, even as margins faced pressure from higher costs. Revenue grew 7% to ₹3,255 crore, supported by healthcare, home care demand, and rural recovery. Sequential profit dipped, while the board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Dabur | File Photo

Mumbai: Dabur India Ltd reported a 3.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹491.27 crore for Q3 FY26, backed by steady demand across healthcare and home care segments. Revenue from operations grew 7% to ₹3,255.04 crore. Sequentially, net profit dipped 3.1% from ₹507.04 crore in Q2, while revenue improved 2.8%, reflecting stable consumer traction and portfolio premiumization.

Broad-based revenue growth, margin stability

Dabur's consolidated revenue increased to ₹3,255.04 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹3,165.26 crore in Q2 and ₹3,043.17 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit stood at ₹491.27 crore, up from ₹476.65 crore in the year-ago period but marginally lower than ₹507.04 crore in Q2. Growth was driven by strong volume performance in India, improved international contribution, and sustained momentum in the health supplements and oral care categories .

Cost pressures contain margin expansion

FPJ Shorts
HUDCO Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 24% YoY To ₹522 Crore, Revenue Rises 9%
HUDCO Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 24% YoY To ₹522 Crore, Revenue Rises 9%
Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
Economic Survey 2025–26 Backs RBI’s Monetary Policy, Cites Strong Liquidity Management And Rate Transmission
Economic Survey 2025–26 Backs RBI’s Monetary Policy, Cites Strong Liquidity Management And Rate Transmission
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Experts Highlight Key Topics And Exam-Day Strategy
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Experts Highlight Key Topics And Exam-Day Strategy

Total expenses rose 10.9% YoY to ₹2,680.55 crore, led by input cost inflation and higher advertising spends. While gross margin was resilient, EBITDA margin saw modest contraction. EPS for the quarter came in at ₹2.77 per share, down from ₹2.86 in Q2 FY26. Depreciation and finance costs remained in line with previous quarters .

Strategic levers and rural recovery boost growth

Management highlighted a strong recovery in rural markets and steady double-digit growth in the healthcare portfolio. Dabur continues to benefit from premium product launches, direct distribution expansion, and e-commerce traction. International business contributed significantly, with markets like Egypt and MENA registering robust gains. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share for FY26 .

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower, IT Stocks Drag Amid Rupee Weakness Past 92, Mixed Global Cues
article-image

Also Watch:

9M performance: Consistent profit trajectory

For the nine months ended December 2025, Dabur posted ₹9,531.96 crore in revenue and ₹1,471.77 crore in profit, up 9.6% and 3.3% YoY respectively. The company remains focused on driving efficiency, investing in brand equity, and strengthening its omnichannel presence, while cautiously navigating macro uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HUDCO Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 24% YoY To ₹522 Crore, Revenue Rises 9%
HUDCO Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 24% YoY To ₹522 Crore, Revenue Rises 9%
Economic Survey 2025–26 Backs RBI’s Monetary Policy, Cites Strong Liquidity Management And Rate...
Economic Survey 2025–26 Backs RBI’s Monetary Policy, Cites Strong Liquidity Management And Rate...
Indian Energy Exchange Reports Strong Q3 FY26 Results; Declares Interim Dividend
Indian Energy Exchange Reports Strong Q3 FY26 Results; Declares Interim Dividend
Dabur India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 3% YoY To ₹491 Crore, Revenue Up 7% To ₹3,255 Crore
Dabur India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 3% YoY To ₹491 Crore, Revenue Up 7% To ₹3,255 Crore
Swiggy’s Q3 Loss Widens To ₹1,065 Crore Despite 54 Per Cent Revenue Growth
Swiggy’s Q3 Loss Widens To ₹1,065 Crore Despite 54 Per Cent Revenue Growth