L&T Teaming With NVIDIA To Build India’s Largest Gigawatt-Scale AI Factory

Mumbai: At the India AI Summit, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today announces a proposed venture under the India AI Mission to build sovereign, scalable GW-scale NVIDIA AI factory infrastructure to reinforce India’s position as a global AI powerhouse. This partnership is aimed at India’s enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global off takers, and analysts seeking production-grade AI capacity anchored in India’s digital and industrial transformation.

- Partnership with NVIDIA to build India's largest gigawatt-scale AI factory under the India AI Mission

- Scaling NVIDIA GPU clusters to 30 MW capacity in Chennai

It integrates L&T’s engineering, infrastructure development, and execution with NVIDIA AI infrastructure including NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, Networking, NVIDIA-accelerated storage platforms from leading providers, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack, and reference architectures to enable rapid, secure AI adoption. It will deploy AI-ready datacenter infrastructure, advanced computing platforms, and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors.

In alignment with the IndiaAI Mission, this venture will support the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure that allows critical data, models, and AI workloads to be built, trained, and deployed within India, while remaining interoperable with global ecosystems. This sovereign by-design fabric is intended to serve domestic requirements, global hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises looking to deploy large-scale AI capacity from India as a strategic hub.

The venture plans to develop gigawatt-scale AI data center factory, providing AI-ready capacity for high-density, next-generation workloads so customers can expand in India efficiently and sustainably. The venture will scale NVIDIA GPU cluster deployment at its Chennai DC up to 30 MW capacity in its 300 acres Gigawatt scalable campus & at the new 40 MW Datacenter in Mumbai currently under execution.

The venture is enabling AI factories at national scale—sovereign by design, optimized for accelerated computing, and ready to serve global and domestic AI demand, thereby advancing India’s AI Mission and its vision of “Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India”.

