Cyient DLM Revenue Rises 26.5% To ₹393.1 Crore In Q2 FY27; Order Book Hits Record High

Cyient |

Mumbai: Cyient DLM, an integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider, announced on Wednesday that its revenue for the quarter ending 30 September 2026 stood at ₹393.1 crore, marking a 26.5% year-on-year growth.

Profitability Snapshot

Normalized profit after tax (PAT) increased by 25.8% year-on-year to ₹15.82 crore, with a margin of 4.0%. The company's reported PAT for the quarter was ₹34.0 crore, which included a one-off gain of ₹18.2 crore from an earnout reversal.

EBITDA Performance

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 grew by 9.5% year-on-year to ₹34.2 crore. This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 8.7% for the quarter.

Read Also Cyient Forms Intelligent Engineering Solutions Unit, Launches AI Platform CYINGINE

Order Book and Cash Flow

The order book reached a record high of ₹2,813.7 crore, showing an increase of ₹214.8 crore quarter-on-quarter. Free cash flow for Q2 FY27 was ₹17.2 crore, indicating improved cash generation during the period.

Business Segment Growth

The company maintained growth momentum across its key business segments, with Aerospace and Industrial leading the way, and Defence and Medical also contributing. Order intake increased by 11% quarter-on-quarter and 15.4% year-on-year, achieving a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6.

Strategic Investments

Cyient DLM added three new customer logos and continued to invest in strengthening its sales, strategy, and Build to Specifications (B2S) capabilities. The company also integrated Altek Electronics, now renamed Cyient DLM Electronics Inc., expanding its global operating footprint.

Management Commentary

Rajendra Velagapudi, Managing Director and CEO of Cyient DLM, stated that the company maintained strong growth momentum in Q2 FY27, supported by solid execution and a record-high order book. Velagapudi noted that the company is focusing on strengthening its core business and investing in high-growth areas such as AI infrastructure, data centre technologies, robotics, and semiconductor capital equipment.

Future Outlook

Cyient DLM remains positive on the outlook for the year, supported by its strong order book and continued demand across its key end markets. The company plans to deepen existing customer relationships, add new customers, and broaden its participation across the product lifecycle.

Company Information

Cyient DLM was established in 1993 and is listed on the NSE. It provides Design-Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions, including design, manufacturing, testing, precision machining, and certification support.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.