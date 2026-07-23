Cyient Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹108.7 Crore, Appoints Muralidhar Yadama As Independent Director

Mumbai: Cyient Ltd on 23 July 2026 announced a consolidated net profit of ₹108.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a substantial rise from the ₹65.5 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹2,082.6 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹1,953.5 crore in the preceding quarter. Consolidated revenue from contracts with customers was ₹2,075.7 crore for the quarter.

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Expenses Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter reached ₹1,910.3 crore, compared to ₹1,785.6 crore in the previous quarter. Employee benefits expense accounted for ₹1,122.8 crore of the total expenses.

Director Appointment

Muralidhar Yadama has been appointed as an independent director of the company for a period of five years, effective 23 July 2026. This appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.

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Director's Profile

Yadama brings extensive experience from the building material industry, having previously served as Managing Director of MYK Laticrete and Founder & Director of MYK Arment. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Ceramic & Cement Technology.

Other Income and Exceptional Items

Consolidated other income for the quarter was ₹6.9 crore. The preceding quarter included an exceptional loss of ₹71.2 crore, which impacted the comparability of profit figures.

Share Buyback Update

The company's board had approved a buyback of up to 64 lakh equity shares at ₹1,125 per share, totalling ₹720 crore. The tendering period concluded on 30 June 2026, with payment to shareholders completed on 6 July 2026 and extinguishment of shares on 15 July 2026. No impact of the buyback has been recognised in the financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Cyient reported a net profit of ₹143.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Total standalone income for the quarter was ₹699.6 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.