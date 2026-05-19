Cyient DLM Appoints Ramakanth Alapati As President & CEO To Accelerate Global Expansion

Cyient DLM has appointed Ramakanth Alapati as President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer as the company looks to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate global expansion. |

Mumbai: Cyient DLM Limited has announced the appointment of Ramakanth Alapati as President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, marking a key addition to its leadership team as the company looks to accelerate its growth across high-potential global markets.

Based In Dallas

According to the company, Alapati will be based in Dallas, USA, and will lead Cyient DLM’s strategic initiatives in emerging growth sectors. He will also drive the development of a strong global customer pipeline as the company strengthens its presence across advanced technology-led manufacturing areas.

Over Two Decades Of Experience

Alapati brings more than two decades of leadership experience across advanced electronics manufacturing, high-precision packaging, capital equipment and deep-tech environments. His experience spans the global technology manufacturing value chain, including complex and high-scale production ecosystems as well as next-generation computing platforms.

Focus On High-Growth Sectors

The company said his expertise will support Cyient DLM’s plans to scale advanced manufacturing capabilities in high-growth sectors such as data centres, artificial intelligence, next-generation computing and related areas across the technology value chain. His track record also includes building engineering teams and delivering mission-critical programmes.

CEO Welcomes Appointment

Welcoming him to the company, Rajendra Velagapudi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient DLM, said Alapati joins the organisation at a pivotal moment in its growth journey. He said Alapati’s deep expertise across advanced technology and manufacturing ecosystems, along with his ability to scale high-precision manufacturing capabilities, would help shape the company’s strategic direction and speed up its global expansion. Velagapudi added that Alapati’s leadership would strengthen Cyient DLM’s ability to tap into emerging opportunities and build long-term partnerships with leading global customers.

Alapati On New Role

Speaking on his appointment, Alapati said he was excited to join Cyient DLM at a transformative phase in its journey. He said the company’s strong engineering foundation, combined with its ambition to scale in high-growth sectors, offered a compelling opportunity. He further said he looked forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen Cyient DLM’s global presence, expand its customer ecosystem and drive sustainable long-term growth.

Alapati holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad. He has also completed the Executive Leadership Development Programme at Harvard Business School.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release filed with the exchanges. No external sources have been used.