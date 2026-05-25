Cyient Semiconductors Secures Strategic Financing From Edelweiss At $500 Million Valuation

Cyient Semiconductors has announced a strategic financing transaction with funds managed by Edelweiss and affiliated co-investors at an approximate post-money equity valuation of 500 million dollars. |

Mumbai: Cyient Semiconductors on Monday announced a strategic financing transaction with funds managed by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, also known as Edelweiss, and affiliated co-investors. The transaction values the company at an approximate post-money equity valuation of 500 million dollars, or nearly Rs 4,600 crore.

The financing includes an equity investment of around 10 million dollars, equivalent to nearly Rs 100 crore, along with structured debt capital of approximately 20 million dollars. According to the company, the combined funding of around 30 million dollars will help strengthen its capital structure and support the continued scale-up of its global semiconductor business. The transaction is subject to definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

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Focus On Power And AI Demand

The company said the investment comes at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the semiconductor market and sharply increasing the need for power-efficient computing solutions. According to Cyient Semiconductors, AI-led computing is exposing power as one of the biggest constraints for future infrastructure growth. It said data centre energy consumption is expected to climb nearly four times by 2030, making power efficiency a critical requirement for scaling AI infrastructure.

The company also highlighted India’s growing semiconductor ambitions, supported by initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission, the Design Linked Incentive scheme, and broader policy support for fabs, OSAT, and chip design.

Building A Product-Led Semiconductor Platform

Over the last 12 months, Cyient Semiconductors has taken several steps to expand its capabilities. The company completed the acquisition of Kinetic Technologies, a power semiconductor company that has shipped more than three billion chips and has a portfolio of over 250 products and more than 100 patents.

It also launched India’s first GaN power IC family in partnership with Navitas Semiconductor and established strategic ecosystem partnerships with GlobalFoundries, MIPS, and Navitas. The company also secured the SCL modernisation programme, which it described as a key initiative in India’s semiconductor roadmap. These developments, the company said, mark its transition toward a product-led semiconductor platform covering custom silicon and power semiconductor solutions.

Capital To Boost R&D & Testing Infra

Cyient Semiconductors said the funding will be deployed across three key priorities. These include advancing its product R&D roadmap across custom power semiconductors and custom ASSPs, building in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India, and supporting working capital needs for larger and longer-cycle global customer programmes. The company said the investment is aimed at scaling proprietary capabilities in power semiconductors and custom silicon, where sustained R&D and intellectual property can create long-term competitive advantage.

Power As Key Constraint For AI Era

Commenting on the investment, Suman Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyient Semiconductors, said power is the defining constraint on AI’s next decade, and solving it will require semiconductor companies that combine deep custom silicon capability with proprietary power IP. He said the financing from Edelweiss will accelerate the company’s journey toward becoming a globally relevant power semiconductor company, built in India and competing on the world stage.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information provided in Cyient Semiconductors’ press release and does not include inputs or reporting from any other external sources.