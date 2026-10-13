Maharashtra Invites Swedish Investment In Defence, Aerospace And AI; Pune–Nashik Industrial Clusters Proposed |

Maharashtra has invited Swedish companies to set up technology-driven industries in the state by combining Sweden’s advanced technological expertise with Maharashtra’s manufacturing capabilities. Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal assured Swedish investors of the necessary infrastructure and support, urging them to explore opportunities beyond Mumbai and Pune.

Maharashtra Seeks Swedish Investment

Rawal made the appeal during a meeting with Swedish Ambassador Petra Menander at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai during her visit to the city. The discussions focused on strengthening industrial investment and cooperation between Maharashtra and Sweden in defence manufacturing, aerospace, artificial intelligence, agriculture and dairy farming.

The possibility of developing dedicated industrial clusters for Swedish companies along the Pune–Nashik corridor was also discussed. The proposed clusters could be equipped with essential infrastructure and residential facilities to attract investors and create fresh industrial development opportunities across different parts of Maharashtra, Rawal said.

Defence, Aerospace And AI In Focus

The minister stressed the need to expand the use of Swedish technology in Maharashtra’s industries. Technology and skill transfers could strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, improve value addition and create new opportunities for industrial growth, he noted.

Agriculture and dairy farming emerged as other key areas of potential collaboration. The discussions explored ways to bring modern Swedish dairy technologies to Maharashtra’s farmers to improve practices and strengthen the sector.

Both sides also discussed expanding exchanges among students, researchers and farmers to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, technical expertise and practical experience.

Rawal emphasised that stronger industrial ties with Sweden could help Maharashtra attract fresh investments while promoting technology transfer and regional industrial development.

The meeting also explored opportunities to deepen cultural exchanges between Maharashtra and Sweden alongside economic cooperation, with the broader objective of building stronger bilateral partnerships and opening new avenues for investment in the state.

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