Students From 265 Drought-Affected Talukas Across 34 Districts To Get Exam Fee Waiver; Chandrakant Patil Warns Colleges Of Action

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: Students from 265 drought-affected talukas across 34 districts in Maharashtra will be exempted from paying examination fees, with Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil warning that colleges violating the government’s directive will face action.

Exam Fee Waiver Announced

The Directorate of Higher Education has issued a circular regarding the waiver to provide financial relief to students from drought-hit areas. Taking note of the severe drought conditions in Marathwada, Patil directed university administrations to ensure that no examination fees are collected from eligible students.

The minister said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also made it clear that students in the affected areas should not be charged examination fees. He warned that colleges collecting fees in violation of the government’s instructions would face action as per the rules.

Colleges Warned Against Violations

Patil pointed out that the drought situation in Marathwada had placed farmers and ordinary families under considerable financial strain. In such circumstances, students should not be burdened with additional educational expenses, he said, stressing the need for strict implementation of the government’s decision.

University administrations have been instructed to ensure that all affiliated colleges comply with the fee-waiver directive. Officials have also been asked to identify institutions that disregard the instructions and initiate appropriate action against them.

The directions were issued to officials associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University during a meeting attended by senior officials from the higher and technical education departments.

Those present included Higher Education Director Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Director Dr Pramod Naik, Library Director Ashok Gadekar, senior departmental officials and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s pro-vice-chancellor, who participated online.

Patil said safeguarding students’ academic interests and providing relief in view of their families’ financial difficulties remained a priority for the government. He directed the university administration to ensure that the fee exemption reaches eligible students without any violations.

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