Jay Pawar, Winning Someshwar Sugar Factory Panel Candidates Pay Tribute To Late Ajit Pawar, Dedicate Election Victory To His Memory |

Mumbai: Following the victory of the ‘Shri Someshwar Vikas Purush Ajitdada Pawar Panel’ in the five-yearly election to the Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory, youth leader Jay Ajitdada Pawar, along with all the victorious candidates, paid tribute to late Ajit Pawar at his memorial in Baramati on Monday.

Winning Candidates Visit Memorial

The panel dedicated its electoral victory to the memory of the late leader, recalling his contribution to the cooperative sector and his close association with the Someshwar sugar factory.

Jay Pawar and the newly elected candidates paid their respects at the memorial and reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward Ajit Pawar’s legacy and the principles he upheld in the cooperative movement.

The victory holds significance for the panel, which invoked the late leader’s association with the sugar factory while dedicating the electoral outcome to his memory. The tribute also highlighted the continued emphasis on his contribution to the cooperative sector and the resolve to take forward his vision.

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