150-Second Wait, Just 20 Seconds To Cross! Colaba Residents Flag Short Traffic Signals And Severe Congestion At Regal Junction | AI

Mumbai: Short traffic signal timings are adding to congestion at key junctions in South Mumbai, with Colaba residents alleging that motorists are left with barely enough time to cross intersections, resulting in traffic piling up and vehicles risking signal violations.

Residents Flag Signal Timings

The issue was raised at a meeting between residents of Colaba and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and MLA Rahul Narwekar, where members of the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA) flagged traffic management concerns at Regal Cinema and other locations across South Mumbai.

CHCRA secretary Parvez Cooper claimed that motorists at Regal Cinema junctions face a waiting period of around two-and-a-half minutes, while the green signal lasts only about 20 seconds. According to him, the brief window is insufficient to clear the waiting traffic, with even four vehicles allegedly unable to cross before the signal turns red.

Motorists Fear Traffic Fines

Cooper claimed that the situation leaves motorists vulnerable to traffic violation fines and alleged that the short signal timings were contributing to unnecessary penalties. He called for a review of signal durations to ensure they are suited to traffic volumes and junction conditions.

The residents also highlighted severe congestion along Colaba Causeway, a prominent tourist and commercial stretch that sees heavy traffic, particularly on weekends. According to the association, the short stretch from Regal Cinema to the Radio Club, spanning only a few metres, can take nearly 30 minutes to traverse on Sundays.

Double Parking Adds To Problems

Double parking and the movement of vehicles through the busy tourist area further compound the problem, residents said. They urged authorities to address traffic management and enforcement to prevent vehicles from obstructing road space and slowing movement.

The concerns come amid wider questions over whether traffic signals across Mumbai adequately account for local traffic conditions. At a busy junction near the Cuffe Parade Metro station, a reality check by The Free Press Journal found pedestrians struggling to cross roads amid short countdowns and two-wheelers weaving through traffic.

Cuffe Parade resident Niket Kumar had questioned whether signal timings were being designed according to the requirements of individual junctions. He cited a turning signal that, according to him, remained green for only seven to eight seconds and raised concerns about a single countdown counter serving different traffic movements.

The FPJ report also highlighted the difficulties faced by senior citizens, whose slower reflexes and limited mobility make it harder to cross busy roads within short signal windows. Residents called for better signal management, enforcement against wrong-side driving and unobstructed footpaths to improve road safety.

At the meeting, Narwekar assured residents that the issues affecting Colaba Causeway and its adjoining lanes would be taken up on priority, according to CHCRA. The association said action had already begun along Colaba Causeway and that the authorities would also look into concerns such as double parking and other traffic-related problems.

Residents have called for a coordinated response from traffic police and civic authorities, including a review of signal timings and stronger enforcement, to ease congestion and make South Mumbai’s roads safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

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