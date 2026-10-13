Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: All 14 Portal Beams Completed Over Railway Lines In Vadodara; 40-Metre Girder Launching Next |

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has completed the construction of all 14 portal beams over the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani main line in Vadodara, removing a major structural hurdle in a section where the high-speed rail corridor crosses multiple operational railway lines. The work will now pave the way for launching 40-metre composite girders over the busy railway route, a crucial step towards completing the elevated viaduct through the city.

Major Milestone In Vadodara

The achievement is significant because the 8.3-km Vadodara stretch passes through a densely developed urban and railway area, crossing five Indian Railways lines, including two main lines. The bullet train alignment also crosses diagonally over the Rajdhani main line, requiring specially designed structures to maintain clearances and ensure that the existing railway network continues to function safely. Of the 14 portal beams, 10 are located between Vadodara Bullet Train station and Vishwamitri railway station towards Surat, while the remaining four are between Vadodara railway station and Chhayapuri railway station towards Ahmedabad.

40-Metre Girders To Be Launched

With the portal beams in place, the next stage involves launching composite girders of around 40 metres over the Rajdhani main line crossing. At other portal beam locations, the project will use the Span-by-Span (SBS) launching method to construct the viaduct. The portal beams provide the structural framework required to build the elevated section of the high-speed rail corridor across the existing railway infrastructure.

The scale of the structures highlights the engineering challenges involved. Each portal beam weighs around 1,500 tonnes upon completion and measures approximately 37 metres in length, four metres in width and four metres in height. Around 590 cubic metres of concrete and nearly 55 tonnes of reinforcement steel are required for each structure. Given their size and the restricted working space around operational tracks, the beams were constructed using the cast-in-situ method instead of conventional precast launching.

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The construction required high-capacity cranes, hydraulic jacks, long-boom concrete pumps and precision surveying equipment. Work above operational railway lines also involved detailed planning, continuous monitoring and close coordination with Indian Railways, with traffic and power blocks wherever necessary.

The completion of the portal beams marks an important step in taking the bullet train viaduct through Vadodara, one of the key railway and urban stretches on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. The next phase of girder launching will be critical to connecting the elevated structures across this complex section and advancing construction of the high-speed rail project.

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