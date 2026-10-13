BJP Functionary Allegedly Assaults Supervisor At Umbarde Dumping Ground During Inspection In MLA Sulabha Gaikwad's Presence |

Kalyan: A civic inspection at the Umbarde dumping ground in Kalyan turned confrontational after a supervisor was allegedly assaulted in the presence of BJP MLA Sulabha Gaikwad and KDMC Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare. BJP functionary Vijay Joshi and an associate allegedly thrashed the supervisor, accusing him of reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol and using abusive language.

Inspection Turns Confrontational

The incident has triggered questions over accountability at the waste-processing facility, with allegations of operational lapses and poor supervision emerging during the inspection. The confrontation also drew attention to the conduct of those involved, with opposition parties condemning the alleged assault and asserting that grievances cannot justify taking the law into one's own hands.

According to the information available, the inspection revealed concerns over the functioning of the facility and the absence of identity cards among several workers. Joshi alleged that despite a contract worth crores of rupees, the project was not functioning as expected and that serious negligence was affecting its operations.

KDMC Official Disputes Machinery Claim

However Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare disputed the allegation that the machinery was lying idle. He maintained that the machine was operational, offering a differing account of the facility's status. On the issue of workers allegedly not carrying identity cards, Kokare said the contractor concerned would be issued a notice.

The disagreement over the facility's functioning escalated into an alleged physical assault, turning an official inspection into a public confrontation. The presence of the elected representative and a senior civic official has further heightened the controversy surrounding the incident.

Opposition parties strongly criticised the alleged assault, maintaining that any complaints about workers' conduct or the contractor's performance should be addressed through established procedures rather than physical intimidation. The incident has also fuelled political debate over the manner in which civic grievances are handled and the accountability of those overseeing municipal projects.

The key issues emerging from the inspection are the actual operational status of the waste-processing machinery, compliance with staff identification requirements, and the contractor's performance against the terms of the project. The civic administration's proposed notice over the identity-card issue could lead to further scrutiny of the contractor's compliance.

The alleged assault, meanwhile, has raised a separate question of accountability. While the accusations against the supervisor and the claims regarding the facility's functioning remain matters requiring verification, the incident has put the spotlight on conduct during civic inspections and the need to resolve disputes within the framework of the law.

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