Two Workers Fall To Death From 48th Floor Of Under-Construction Nahur High-Rise After Suspended Platform Cable Snaps; FIR Registered | AI

Mumbai: Two workers, Saif Ali, 21, and Mohammed Suhaib, 31, died after a suspended work platform, commonly known as a cardel, tilted when a supporting cable snapped while they were working on the 48th floor of the under-construction Senroof Project of Pioneer Housing Society on Airoli-Bhandup Road, Nahur, on October 10. The Navghar police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the electrical contractor, its owner, the site supervisor, the firm responsible for platform maintenance and other concerned persons.

Accident At Nahur Construction Site

According to the FIR, Police Constable Ajay Namdev Jadhav, who was on day-duty with the Navghar police station's mobile patrol unit, was informed at around 5 pm by Police Sub-Inspector Mokshada Garje that two persons had fallen from a building at the Senroof Project site.

Upon reaching the spot, the police learnt that three workers had completed electrical lighting work on the 47th floor and had proceeded to the 48th floor to continue the job. The workers were engaged in installing lights on the exterior side of the building's galleries.

Cable Snaps, Platform Tilts

Mohammed Imran Shaikh, 24, an electrician working alongside the deceased, told the police that Saif Ali and Mohammed Suhaib were putting on their safety belts when a cable on one side of the cardel snapped, causing the platform to tilt sharply. As the two workers had not yet secured their safety belts, they fell from the 48th floor. Shaikh escaped the accident after fastening his safety belt in time.

Both victims sustained fatal injuries in the fall. Other workers rushed them to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The police investigation revealed that both deceased workers had been employed by Fasad Lighting Services, a Tamil Nadu-based electrical contracting company, for the past four months. The company is owned by Sai Dhurai, while Sadhu Dinesh Senwakkani Nadar was the supervisor. Ayush Enterprise, represented by Manoj Gupta, was responsible for the maintenance of the cardel.

According to the police, adequate safety measures, including protective safety netting and other safeguards to prevent workers from falling, had allegedly not been installed at the site. The supervisor was also expected to ensure that the workers wore their safety belts before operating or descending on the suspended platform, but allegedly failed to give the necessary instructions.

Navghar police have registered an offence under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the contractor's owner, the supervisor, the maintenance firm's representative and other persons concerned. Further investigation is underway.

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