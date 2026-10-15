Tips Music Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 35% To ₹120.1 Crore, PAT Up 23%

Tips Music |

Mumbai: Tips Music Ltd on 15 October 2026 announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, with revenue from operations reaching ₹120.1 crore.

Financial Performance

Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹65.5 crore, up from ₹53.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Operational EBITDA (Op. EBITDA) grew by 25% year-on-year to ₹84.6 crore.

Content Investment

The company's content cost increased by 97% year-on-year, rising to ₹26.2 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹13.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Chairman and Managing Director Kumar Taurani stated that investment in content increased due to strong engagement across new and catalogue releases.

Operational Highlights

During the second quarter, Tips Music released 73 songs, including 40 film songs and 33 non-film songs. The Punjabi music album 'Ishqnama' garnered over 100 million YouTube views, while 'Aankhon Se Tune' crossed 66 million views.

Shareholder Initiatives

Tips Music announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share. The company also completed a share buyback of ₹44.44 crore during the quarter.

Digital Presence

The cumulative YouTube subscriber base for Tips Music increased to 164.5 million. Total views across its content exceeded 54.3 billion.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.