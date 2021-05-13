Tips Music inks music licensing deal with Google’s New YouTube Service

Tips Music, the music label, has announced a music licensing deal with Google’s New YouTube Service “Shorts”.

YouTube Shorts is the latest short-video service offering by Google which allows users, creators and artists to create short video content right on YouTube to connect with new audiences with just a smartphone and the Shorts camera in the YouTube app and allow users to create amazing new content and add to their social experience.

As part of this deal, Tips will license its large catalogue to YouTube platform allowing the huge Indian Diaspora across the World to create content inspired its ever popular and superhit music library in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Gujarati, amongst many others. Tips is of one India’s oldest music label and holds the richest catalogue spanning across genres like film / non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals and Indipop.

Kumar Taurani said, “The deal will allow our community of fans to create fresh new content alongside their favourite music from Tips music library. This partnership will open possibilities for creators and users to explore their creativity which may give us our next future star.”