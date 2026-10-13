Eimco Elecon Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 70.9% To ₹57 Crore; PAT Up 46.5% To ₹8 Crore

Eimco Elecon |

Mumbai: Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd announced on 13 October 2026 its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 70.9% year-on-year increase in revenue for the second quarter of FY27.

Q2 FY27 Financial Highlights

The company’s revenue reached ₹57 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹33 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹8 crore, marking a 46.5% year-on-year increase.

EBITDA Performance

EBITDA for the quarter rose by 108.8% year-on-year to ₹11 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 18.8% during the same period.

Half-Year Financials

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, Eimco Elecon reported revenue of ₹134 crore. The half-year PAT was ₹23 crore, with EBITDA at ₹25 crore.

Order Book

The company’s open order pipeline stood at ₹133 crore as on 30 September 2026. This represents a significant increase from ₹44 crore as on 30 September 2025.

Management Commentary

Kamlesh N Shah, Executive Director, said the Q2 FY27 performance reflected sustained momentum and effective execution of strategic priorities. He added that the encouraging performance in the first half of the year reinforces confidence in the business and long-term growth opportunities in mining and infrastructure sectors.

Company Profile

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd manufactures underground mining and construction equipment. The company provides engineered solutions aimed at enhancing safety, productivity, and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.