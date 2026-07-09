Eimco Elecon Reports 14.5% Rise In Q1 Revenue, Turnover Climbs To ₹77.52 Crore

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. |

Mumbai: Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.5 percent rise in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 77.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from Rs 67.60 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net Profit Sees Substantial Growth

Net profit for the period after tax climbed to Rs 15.38 crore. This marks a substantial increase compared to Rs 14.48 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Total Income and Expenses

The company's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 85.28 crore. Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 65.66 crore, resulting in a profit before tax of Rs 19.62 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per equity share for the quarter were Rs 26.66. The face value of each equity share is Rs 10.

Audit Committee and Board Approval

The unaudited financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. They were subsequently approved by the company's Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9 July 2026.

Statutory Auditor Review

Statutory auditors, K C Mehta & Co LLP, conducted a limited review of these financial results. They expressed an unmodified conclusion on the financial statements, as stated in the company's exchange filing.

Single Business Segment

Eimco Elecon operates primarily in one reportable business segment, which is Machinery and Spares. The company confirmed it has no subsidiary, associate, or joint venture companies.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited consolidated financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.