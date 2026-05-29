Inox Green Energy Services Reports 340% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

Inox Green Energy Services reported 6.4 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 68.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Inox Green Energy Services Ltd reported strong growth in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with net profit rising 340 percent year-on-year to Rs 28.4 crore from Rs 6.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 6.4 percent to Rs 68.7 crore from Rs 64.5 crore.

Total income climbed 40 percent to Rs 119.5 crore, reflecting higher other income during the quarter. The company’s EBITDA rose to Rs 57.2 crore from Rs 29.6 crore a year ago, indicating improved operating profitability.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations declined 11.9 percent from Rs 78.0 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, profit after tax increased 15 percent from Rs 24.7 crore, while EBITDA rose 8.6 percent from Rs 52.7 crore.

Total income grew 17.4 percent sequentially to Rs 119.5 crore. Finance costs declined to Rs 1.8 crore from Rs 4.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, supporting profitability. Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 17.1 crore compared with Rs 4.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company operates primarily in operations and maintenance (O&M) services for wind turbine generators and common infrastructure facilities. Management stated that it continues to recognise O&M revenue over the contract period.

Higher other income of Rs 50.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 20.8 crore a year earlier, contributed significantly to earnings growth. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations stood at Rs 0.71 each for the quarter against Rs 0.20 a year ago.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 28 percent to Rs 281.0 crore from Rs 220.2 crore in FY25. Net profit rose sharply to Rs 103.5 crore from Rs 21.9 crore in the previous year. EBITDA expanded to Rs 209.7 crore from Rs 122.8 crore.

During the year, the company also received approval for the demerger of its Power Evacuation business into Inox Renewable Solutions Limited, with the scheme becoming effective on May 4, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.