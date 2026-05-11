PVR INOX Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹186 Crore, FY26 Revenue Rises 17%

PVR INOX reported a Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit of Rs 186 crore against a loss last year. |

Mumbai: PVR INOX reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 186.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rs 125.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by exceptional gains and improved theatrical performance.

Revenue from operations rose 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,547 crore during the quarter. Compared with Rs 1,850 crore in Q3 FY26, Rs 1,229 crore in Q4 FY25 and annual revenue of Rs 6,646 crore for FY26, the multiplex operator’s performance reflected a recovery in cinema footfalls despite sequential moderation.

PVR INOX’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 1,624 crore, while total expenses came in at Rs 1,599 crore. The company posted profit before tax of Rs 20.8 crore compared with a loss before tax of Rs 163.2 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, however, revenue declined 16 percent from Rs 1,850 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting softer content performance during the quarter.

The quarter included exceptional gains related to the sale of subsidiary Zea Maize Private Limited. PVR INOX said it disposed of its entire 93.27 percent stake in the subsidiary for Rs 222.1 crore, resulting in an exceptional gain of Rs 195.2 crore in consolidated results.

The company also accounted for incremental labour-code related costs amounting to Rs 40.5 crore and impairment of Rs 7.8 crore linked to a property dispute.

On an operational basis, movie exhibition revenue stood at Rs 1,572 crore during Q4 FY26, while movie production and distribution contributed Rs 75.6 crore. Finance costs declined to Rs 173 crore from Rs 195 crore in the year-ago quarter, while depreciation expenses remained elevated at Rs 330.5 crore owing to lease liabilities and cinema assets.

Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations rose to Rs 18.99 in Q4 FY26 from a negative Rs 12.73 in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year FY26, PVR INOX reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,646 crore, up 17 percent from Rs 5,700 crore in FY25. The company posted a net profit of Rs 332.8 crore for FY26 against a loss of Rs 280.9 crore in the previous fiscal, marking a return to profitability at the annual level.

Total equity attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 7,379 crore as of March 31, 2026.

PVR INOX said the audited results were approved by the board on May 11, 2026, with auditors issuing an unmodified opinion on both standalone and consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.