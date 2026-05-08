VR Films & Studios Returns To Profit In Q4 FY26, Revenue Rises 48% YoY To ₹3.1 Crore

Mumbai: VR Films & Studios Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.7 lakh in the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by lower expenses and improved operational performance. Revenue from operations rose 48.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2.1 crore a year ago, although it declined sequentially from Rs 3.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 3.17 crore against Rs 2.44 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 3.05 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses declined sharply to Rs 2.95 crore from Rs 6.44 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting improved cost management across operations. Employee benefit expenses remained broadly stable at Rs 1.03 crore during the quarter, while finance costs stood at Rs 15.5 lakh.

VR Films reported profit before tax of Rs 21.5 lakh in Q4 FY26 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 4 crore in the same period last year. However, profit moderated sequentially from Rs 21.6 lakh posted in Q3 FY26. Deferred tax expenses for the quarter came in at Rs 8.5 lakh, while current tax expenses stood at Rs 3.3 lakh. Earnings per share improved to Rs 0.09 from a negative Rs 2.50 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted revenue from operations of Rs 11.85 crore against Rs 12.22 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 96.6 lakh compared with a net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the previous year, indicating a turnaround in profitability. Total comprehensive income for FY26 came at Rs 1.03 crore.

During the quarter, the board also approved the appointment of M.R.V. & Associates as internal auditors for FY27. Separately, the company stated that its subsidiary, Krismicbon AI Tech Private Ltd, incorporated in September 2025, has been included in consolidated financial statements for the first time.

Disclaimer: This news report is based solely on the company’s audited Q4 FY26 financial filings and is not investment advice.