Eicher Motors Reports 16% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 12% In Q4 FY26

Eicher Motors reported 16 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 6,080.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Eicher Motors Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,080.1 crore for Q4 FY26, up 16 percent from Rs 5,241.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,520.0 crore from Rs 1,362.2 crore. Profit before tax increased 16 percent to Rs 1,936.9 crore.

The company’s earnings were supported by stronger performance in its motorcycle business and higher contribution from joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV).

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.6 percent from Rs 6,114.0 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

However, quarterly net profit increased 7.0 percent from Rs 1,420.6 crore, while profit before tax rose 8.0 percent from Rs 1,793.2 crore.

Share of profit from VECV increased sharply to Rs 322.9 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 182.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 4,818.3 crore, higher than Rs 4,200.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company also reported an exceptional charge of Rs 55.45 crore during FY26 linked to provisions related to implementation of new labour codes.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said higher contribution from VE Commercial Vehicles supported consolidated profitability during the quarter.

Revenue from contract with customers increased to Rs 5,960.9 crore from Rs 5,150.4 crore a year ago. Other operating income also rose to Rs 119.2 crore.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 415.6 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense rose to Rs 231.7 crore.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter improved to Rs 55.30 from Rs 49.58 in the year-ago quarter.

Eicher Motors operates in a single business segment of automobile products and related components.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations grew 24 percent to Rs 23,407.6 crore from Rs 18,870.4 crore in FY25.

Net profit for the year increased 16 percent to Rs 5,515.2 crore compared with Rs 4,734.4 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax rose to Rs 7,102.1 crore from Rs 5,933.1 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 82 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.