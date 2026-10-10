Waterways Leisure Tourism Reports ₹81.27 Crore H1 FY27 PAT, Up 215%

Waterways Leisure Tourism |

Mumbai: Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, operator of the Cordelia Cruises brand, reported on October 9, 2026, a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹58.50 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27). This represents a 755% increase compared to Q2 FY26.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹132.90 crore, up 31% from ₹101.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 reached ₹77.68 crore, showing a 3337% increase from the previous year.

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Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Waterways Leisure Tourism reported revenue from operations of ₹323.01 crore, a 16% rise from ₹277.85 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹124.21 crore, an increase of 131% over the previous period.

Operational Highlights

The company’s overall capacity expanded by approximately 126% with the delivery of Cordelia Sky, one month ahead of schedule. Operations for Cordelia Sky are scheduled to commence on October 23, 2026.

Management Commentary

Jurgen Bailom, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and CEO, Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, said that Q2 and H1 FY27 showed continued demand and healthy ticket yields. Bailom added that the company maintained focus on optimising capacity utilisation and pricing discipline, leading to improved financial results.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2026, the company's total debt was ₹412.53 crore, while its net worth stood at ₹731.51 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.