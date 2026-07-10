Elecon Engineering Q1 FY27, Consolidated PAT Rises To ₹70.35 Crore Despite Lower Rvenue

Elecon Engineering reported a mixed performance for Q1 FY27. |

Mumbai: Elecon Engineering Company Ltd reported a mixed set of unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. While revenue declined on both a sequential and year-on-year basis, profit recovered strongly from the previous quarter, supported by improved operating performance and the absence of exceptional losses recorded in the March quarter.

Revenue declines, profit improves

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 520.56 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 745.61 crore in Q4 FY26 and Rs 490.57 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income came in at Rs 542.47 crore, while net profit rose to Rs 70.35 crore from Rs 6 crore in the previous quarter. It was lower than Rs 175.44 crore reported a year earlier, which included exceptional gains.

Gear business remains strong

The company's Gear division continued to perform well during the quarter. Revenue from the segment increased to Rs 416 crore, driven by healthy demand in domestic and overseas markets. Order intake for the division rose to Rs 570 crore, while the open order book expanded to Rs 1,043 crore, providing better revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

MHE business sees slower execution

The Material Handling Equipment (MHE) division reported revenue of Rs 105 crore. The company said project execution remained temporarily soft and input costs affected profitability. However, MHE secured an overseas port industry order worth Rs 21 crore, while order intake increased to Rs 185 crore and the order book reached Rs 475 crore.

Management remains optimistic

Chairman and Managing Director Prayasvin B. Patel said the company delivered another resilient quarter despite global uncertainties. He added that consolidated order intake reached Rs 755 crore, while the total open order book stood at Rs 1,518 crore, giving the company confidence in sustaining profitable growth in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited consolidated financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.