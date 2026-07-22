Tips Music Q1 Net Profit Up 4.49% To ₹43.70 Crore; Revenue Also Rises

Mumbai: Tips Music Limited announced on Wednesday a standalone net profit of ₹43.70 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, a 4.49% rise from ₹41.82 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹106.51 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹112.34 crore, an increase of 19.82% compared to ₹93.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹54.03 crore, up from ₹32.22 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Acquisition/in-house music production costs rose to ₹39.95 crore from ₹19.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax for the quarter was ₹58.30 crore, compared to ₹61.53 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹3.42, while diluted earnings per share also reached ₹3.42. These figures are not annualised for the interim period.

Auditor Re-appointment

Tips Music also considered and approved the re-appointment of Grant Thornton Bharat LLP as the internal auditor for the financial year 2026-27. Grant Thornton Bharat LLP has experience in risk, tax, M&A, and other advisory services.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.