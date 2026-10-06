Cyient Forms Intelligent Engineering Solutions Unit, Launches AI Platform CYINGINE

Cyient |

Mumbai: Cyient Ltd, a global lifecycle engineering services company, announced on 6 October 2026, the formation of a new, integrated business unit: Intelligent Engineering Solutions (IES). This unit aims to accelerate the company's technology-led growth and establish a lifecycle engineering intelligence platform called CYINGINE.

New Business Unit Focus

The IES unit will combine data, domain knowledge, and business context across lifecycle engineering through a platform-led AI operating model. It is designed to connect technology expertise with client outcomes globally.

CYINGINE Platform Capabilities

CYINGINE provides a common platform, data foundation, and outcome measurement framework. It integrates industrial data, engineering domain knowledge, and a modern AI and LLM stack to embed AI within engineering workflows.

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Lifecycle Playbooks

The IES unit will deliver solutions across the lifecycle, from planning and design to operations, including managing customers' AI stacks. It features three reusable, AI-enabled playbooks covering the Engineering, Service, and Quality and Regulatory lifecycles.

Strategic Rationale

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said the company aims to pursue tangible business outcomes for its customers through AI. He added that IES reflects Cyient's commitment to investing in R&D, partnerships, and talent.

Leadership and Vision

Harjott Atrii, Chief Business Officer, Cyient, will lead the IES unit. Atrii stated that customers seek outcomes, and CYINGINE brings together data, domain, and AI into a single execution layer, leading to measurable results like faster engineering cycles and improved asset availability.

Company Background

Cyient is a global lifecycle engineering services company that serves over 300 customers and employs more than 15,000 associates across 30-plus countries. It specialises in sectors including Aerospace and Rail, Automotive and Mobility, Connectivity, Energy, Healthcare, Mining, and Utilities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.