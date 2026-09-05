Bihar Finalises Google MoU To Train Teachers In AI, Develop Modern Education Ecosystem With Microsoft And Sarvam AI | Watch | X

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday said that the state government has finalised an MoU with Google to train teachers in artificial intelligence tools to enhance their teaching capabilities.

He was speaking during a National Teachers' Day ceremony at Patna's Shri Krishna Memorial Hall.

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"We are entering into an MoU with Google to train teachers in a way that can help them teach better. Similar agreements have been signed with other organisations to improve teaching quality," he said.

He said that through Bihar Vidya Saathi, a round-the-clock interactive digital learning and AI-enabled doubt-solving platform, the scope of the teaching-learning experience has expanded in the state.

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"In collaboration with Microsoft, Google, and Sarvam AI, a modern artificial intelligence ecosystem will be developed in Bihar. Teachers will be provided training on the latest technologies in artificial intelligence," he said in a social media post.

He also resolved to establish a Teacher Training University and a BHU centre in Bihar, devise a separate pay scale arrangement for honorarium-based teachers, and ensure timely payment of pending salaries for teachers of Madrasa and Sanskrit Boards.

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During the National Teachers' Day programme, Choudhary claimed that from 2004-05 to the present time, school dropout rates have fallen sharply -- from 46 per cent to 2 per cent at the primary level, from 73 per cent to below 10 per cent at the upper-elementary level, and from 83 per cent to below 7 per cent at the higher-secondary level.

The share of out-of-school children has declined from nearly 12 per cent to just 1.7 per cent, he added.

The Bihar CM highlighted that an Examination Reforms Expert Committee has been set up in the state under the chairmanship of a sitting judge to examine irregularities in competitive exams.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)