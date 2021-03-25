CR’s Mumbai Division’s intensive and regular checks against 3 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers yields Rs.10.04 crore as fine

Mumbai Division of Central Railway conducted intensive and regular ticket checking drives in suburban and non-suburban trains from 15th June 2020 to 21st March 2021.

During these checks, 3.02 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers were detected and an amount of Rs.10.04 crore realized from them as penalty.

Out of this, about 2.25 lakh cases were detected in suburban trains realising an amount of Rs.6.02 crore as penalty and Rs.4.02 crores realised as penalty from 75K cases in non-suburban trains.

Central Railway in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb the ticketless travel, has regularly conducted intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel.

Mumbai Division realised 1.90 crore from 65,140 cases in January-2021, Rs. 2.66 crores from 79,251 cases in February-2021 and Rs. 2.42 crores from 62,873 cases of unauthorized travel in March-2021.

These checks are being carried out to ensure that bonafide passengers can travel safely and comfortably.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.