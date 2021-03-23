Central Railway’s record loading of automobiles during the current financial year

Central Railway has set-up Business Development Units (BDUs) at Zonal and Divisional level. These BDUs aggressively market new proposals and flexible schemes with local industries and aggregate their demands. In such initiatives one-to-one meetings conducted with major automobile industries such as M/s Mahindra & Mahindra, M/s Tata Motors M/s Maruti Udyog etc. for transportation of cars, pick-up vans, tractors, jeeps etc. As a result, the automobile industry is more interested and willing for transportation by Rail. This can be seen evident from the loading figures of automobiles during current financial year. The loading facilities for transportation of automobiles developed at Kalamboli on Mumbai Division, Nashik Road on Bhusaval Division, Chinchwad station on Pune Division, Bale station on Solapur Division and Ajni station on Nagpur Division.