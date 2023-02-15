Crash in Adani's value attracts mutual funds towards 2 group stocks, here's why

FIle

The stock market rout triggered by the Hindenburg Research report may have become a bloodbath for the Adani Group, dragging its market value below Rs 10 lakh crore. But a major slide in prices is also an opportunity for people to buy into stocks which had surged at an unreal pace in the past five years. Among them, mutual funds have been stocking up on shares of two specific Adani Group firms, Adani Ports and ACC.

Mutual funds have bagged Adani Port stocks worth Rs 444.10 crore and ACC stocks worth Rs 203.17 crore, as the controversy triggered a massive sell off by investors. The reason behind this demand is that the port giant and cement subsidiary, both have hard assets, which keep the possibility of a recovery alive. Mutual funds with ample amount of these stocks in their bouquet can benefit from a bounceback.

These two companies have also hit the green after the initial crash, while their peers Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total gas have been hit the worst. Apart from making the most of Adani's prices bogged down by the Hindenburg storm, mutual funds kept buying into bluechip stocks for stability. Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements are also one of three group companies that NSE removed from an additional surveillance framework.

The duo also escaped downgrading by Moody's, which cut the outlook on Adani Green Energy, Adani Tramission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and other renewable energy subsidiaries. The damning report with allegations of fraud, and an FPO cancelled abruptly after being fully subscribed, have caused serious damage to investor confidence in Adani stocks.