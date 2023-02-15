e-Paper Get App
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC agrees to hear fresh PIL of Congress leader on February 17

Justice P S Narasimha and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's bench took note of the arguments made by the attorney for Congress leader Jaya Thakur that the case needed to be heard quickly.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
In light of the accusations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research, the Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to hear a new petition from a Congress leader asking for an investigation against the Adani Group of Companies to be conducted under the supervision of a sitting apex court judge on February 17.

Justice P S Narasimha and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's bench took note of the arguments made by the attorney for Congress leader Jaya Thakur that the case needed to be heard quickly.

After the attorney pointed out that two other PILs are scheduled for hearing on February 17, the bench changed its mind and chose to hear the PIL on Friday instead of February 24.

Thakur has also sought a direction for investigating the role of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) in investing huge amounts of public money in the FPOs (follow on public offer) of Adani Enterprises, allegedly at a much higher rate than the prevailing share price in the secondary market.

