Coronavirus in India: Did real estate firms help migrant workers? Know more

The announcement of lockdown brought out the reality of India. In a matter of a few hours, informal migrant workers were on the street trying to return to places they deemed safe (mostly their villages). But there were some real estate firms that managed to convince their workers to remain at their sites.

“It was not very easy to convince the workers to stay at the site even though they were offered food and accommodation, and precautionary measures were adopted to keep them safe,” said a person involved in the sector.

But with government directives to keep them at the sites, most big real estate firms adhered to it and there were some who did that even before the government issued any communication.

One of India’s largest real estate players, Godrej group which has projects sites across eight cities are not just screening and providing food and accommodation, the group is also setting up isolation facilities in their labour accommodation. This is not easy but many firms have taken responsibility for their workers.

Adding to it, Shapoorji Pallonji Group representative said, “All staff and construction workmen have been appraised about the remedial measures to prevent possible infection of coronavirus. This is a gigantic task given the number of construction projects and the workmen involved.”

Rather than keeping these workers locked up, it is important that they are deployed, stated Assocham, president, Niranjan Hiranandani in his recent statement.