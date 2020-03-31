Coronavirus in Mumbai: 262 relief camp set up for migrant labourers and homeless

Mumbai In a bid to curb the movement of migrant labourers and provide them with essentials, the Maharashtra government has set up 262 relief camps to provide shelter to 70,399 migrant labourers and homeless during the nationwide lockdown.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who held the corona control room meeting, in his tweet said, "Maharashtra government has set up 262 relief camps across the state, which is presently providing shelter to 70,399 migrant labourers and homeless people to ensure that they have food and shelter in this crisis.’’

Thackeray has directed all the divisional commissioners and district collectors to supervise that migrant labourers do not move out of their locations.

In a related development, Governor Bhagant Singh Koshyari, at a meeting attended by Thackeray and senior officers, reviewed the preparedness for tackling the challenge of coronavirus in the state.