 Cipla Announces 24,027 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Cipla Announces 24,027 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Cipla Announces 24,027 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Cipla (Representative)
Cipla Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 24,027 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹1,61,45,26,170 comprising of 80,72,63,085 equity shares of face value ₹2 each.

Cipla Ltd shares

The shares of Cipla Ltd on Thursday at 2:25 pm IST were at ₹1,050.80, up by 1.45 percent.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
