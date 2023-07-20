Cipla Announces 24,027 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Cipla Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 24,027 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.
With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹1,61,45,26,170 comprising of 80,72,63,085 equity shares of face value ₹2 each.
Cipla Ltd shares
The shares of Cipla Ltd on Thursday at 2:25 pm IST were at ₹1,050.80, up by 1.45 percent.
ALSO READCipla Issues Voluntary Recall Of Six Batches Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol Due To Container...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)