Cipla Announces 24,027 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Cipla Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 24,027 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹1,61,45,26,170 comprising of 80,72,63,085 equity shares of face value ₹2 each.

Cipla Ltd shares

The shares of Cipla Ltd on Thursday at 2:25 pm IST were at ₹1,050.80, up by 1.45 percent.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:28 PM IST