Cipla Issues Voluntary Recall Of Six Batches Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol Due To Container Defect

Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Six batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol | Image: Cipla (Representative)

Cipla Limited, on Friday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cipla USA Inc., is voluntarily recalling six batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg (200 Metered Inhalation) manufactured in November 2021 to the consumer level, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Reason for the recall

There is a reasonable probability that failure to deliver the recommended dose to treat the respiratory symptoms of an acute asthma exacerbations such as wheezing coughing, shortness of breath and bronchospasms, due to device defect, may be life-threatening. There were no adverse events reported for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90 mcg related to this recall.

The Company is initiating a recall in the US due to a market complaint for one single inhaler (Batch Number - IB20056), where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve. Out of an abundance of precaution, the above mentioned 6 batches manufactured using the same lot of valves are being recalled.

Usage of the product

The product is used for the treatment and prevention of bronchospasm with reversible obstructive airway disease and for the prevention of exercise induced bronchospasm. The product is packaged in 17ml plain aluminium aerosol canister integrated with dose counter coupled with plastic actuator and dust cap, each pack claims 200 metered inhalations and associated codes NDC-69097-142- 60. These 6 batches were distributed Nationwide to wholesalers and retailers.

Cipla to distributors and customers

Cipla is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return and replacement of all recalled products.

Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product from these 6 batches which are being recalled should stop using/return to place of purchase/discard.

Cipla Ltd shares

The shares of Cipla on Friday at 11:30 am IST were at Rs 1,016.60, down by 0.46 percent.

Read Also Cipla allots shares worth Rs 13,074 to employees as stock option