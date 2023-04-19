Cipla allots shares worth Rs 13,074 to employees as stock option

Cipla Limited on Wednesday allotts 6,537 shares worth Rs 13,074 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2013-A of the company.
After this allocation Cipla's issued, subscriber and paid-up share capital increased to Rs 1,61,43,14,260 consisting of 80,71,57,130 shares.
Cipla on April 10 signed a perpetual agreement with Novartis Pharma to manufacture Galvus branded products.
Cipla shares
The shares of Cipla on Wednesday at 1:23 pm IST were at Rs 914.55, down by 1.05 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)