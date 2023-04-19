 Cipla allots shares worth Rs 13,074 to employees as stock option
The shares with face value of Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2013-A of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Cipla allots shares worth Rs 13,074 to employees as stock option | Image: Cipla (Representative)

Cipla Limited on Wednesday allotts 6,537 shares worth Rs 13,074 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2013-A of the company.

After this allocation Cipla's issued, subscriber and paid-up share capital increased to Rs 1,61,43,14,260 consisting of 80,71,57,130 shares.

Cipla on April 10 signed a perpetual agreement with Novartis Pharma to manufacture Galvus branded products.

The shares of Cipla on Wednesday at 1:23 pm IST were at Rs 914.55, down by 1.05 per cent.

