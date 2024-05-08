Chip War: US Revokes Intel & Qualcomm's Export Licence To China's Huawei: Report

PIC: AFP

In another development upping the ante of the tensions between the United States and China, the former has reportedly revoked the licences of American tech giants Intel and Qualcomm to export chips to Chinese company, Huawei. This Financial Times reported on the matter, indicating the escalating stakes.

Semiconductor Duel

This move in the Chip Cold War is in line with the Joe Biden-led administration's policies towards China, particularly in the realm of advanced technology. In the past, the US, under the administration of Donald Trump and then later Joe Biden, has been aggressive in its pushback against China's alleged dominance and potential to expand in the field.

In the past, the US has implemented policies, preventing China from accessing advanced technology.

This comes just weeks after China's retaliatory move, which banned Intel and Microsoft run devices from running in its official governmental systems. This intensification comes at a time, when advanced-tech, particularly the frenzy over artificial intelligence, is at its zenith.

Huawei's Predicament

Huawei is no stranger to political policies affecting its business. In the recent past, especially during the pandemic years, the company's foray and subsequent expansion into 5G systems and networks came under the radar of myriad controversies in the US and many EU countries, which sounded alarm on the grounds of health, security, and national safety.

In addition, the timing of this move is also interesting, as the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, is on a monumental visit to Europe, After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi is slated to visit other important stakeholders, including the Serbian leadership, along with Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban. Both of these countries are said to have a greater inclination towards China. Meanwhile, China's top leader will also be meeting EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

It remains to be seen as to what lies ahead in the chess game of two of the largest and most consequential powerhouses of the world, with China yet to officially respond to this move.