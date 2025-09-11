Car Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?

Accident During New Car Delivery – Who Pays? |

New Delhi: If a new car gets into an accident during delivery, the biggest question is: Who will bear the cost? and how does the insurance claim work?

A recent case in Nirman Vihar, Delhi, raised this exact concern when a brand-new Mahindra Thar crashed right at the time of delivery.

What Happened in the Delhi Case?

In this case, a woman customer accidentally pressed the accelerator too hard during the car’s delivery ceremony. The car broke through a glass wall on the first floor of the showroom and fell onto the road.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, as the airbags opened on time, but the new car and nearby bikes were badly damaged.

Is Insurance Active During Delivery?

Yes. Usually, the insurance policy is activated before the car is delivered to the customer.

This means that if an accident happens while the car is being delivered or just as it leaves the showroom, the insurance will typically cover the damage.

Who Is Responsible: Customer or Showroom?

According to the rules:

If the car is officially delivered (RC transferred, insurance active, keys handed over), the responsibility lies with the customer.

If the registration and insurance process is not completed, then the showroom or dealer may be held responsible.

Can You Claim Insurance?

Yes, in most cases, the customer can claim insurance, especially if the policy was already issued.

To file a claim:

Immediately inform the insurance company about the accident

- File a police report (if needed)

- Take photos of the damage

- Keep all important documents ready (RC, insurance copy, ID proof, etc.)

The insurance company will send a surveyor to assess the damage, and then the claim process will begin. Giving accurate information and complete documents helps ensure a smooth approval.