 Car Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCar Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?

Car Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?

If a car accident happens during delivery, insurance usually covers the damage. Responsibility depends on whether the car was officially handed over. Timely claim filing and documents are essential.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Accident During New Car Delivery – Who Pays? |

New Delhi: If a new car gets into an accident during delivery, the biggest question is: Who will bear the cost? and how does the insurance claim work?

A recent case in Nirman Vihar, Delhi, raised this exact concern when a brand-new Mahindra Thar crashed right at the time of delivery.

What Happened in the Delhi Case?

In this case, a woman customer accidentally pressed the accelerator too hard during the car’s delivery ceremony. The car broke through a glass wall on the first floor of the showroom and fell onto the road.

FPJ Shorts
Chartered Accountant Associations & Tax Lawyers Urge Government To Extend ITR & Audit Deadlines For Assessment Year 25-26
Chartered Accountant Associations & Tax Lawyers Urge Government To Extend ITR & Audit Deadlines For Assessment Year 25-26
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Tomorrow; Counselling Dates To Be Announced Soon
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Tomorrow; Counselling Dates To Be Announced Soon
Mizoram: 3 State-Run Schools In Lunglei Get Cosmic Classrooms To Foster Scientific Curiosity
Mizoram: 3 State-Run Schools In Lunglei Get Cosmic Classrooms To Foster Scientific Curiosity
UP: Man Accused Of Raping & Luring 22-Yr-Old Woman Into Marriage Flees; BJP Leader Among 7 Held For Orchestrating Dramatic Escape - VIDEO
UP: Man Accused Of Raping & Luring 22-Yr-Old Woman Into Marriage Flees; BJP Leader Among 7 Held For Orchestrating Dramatic Escape - VIDEO

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, as the airbags opened on time, but the new car and nearby bikes were badly damaged.

Read Also
Mumbai Accident: 36-Year-Old Man Dies In Car-Dumper Collision On Atal Setu While Returning Home To...
article-image

Is Insurance Active During Delivery?

Yes. Usually, the insurance policy is activated before the car is delivered to the customer.

This means that if an accident happens while the car is being delivered or just as it leaves the showroom, the insurance will typically cover the damage.

Read Also
Customer Care In Action In Kolhapur; PNB Releases ₹30 Lakh Insurance Claim On I-Day
article-image

Who Is Responsible: Customer or Showroom?

According to the rules:

If the car is officially delivered (RC transferred, insurance active, keys handed over), the responsibility lies with the customer.

If the registration and insurance process is not completed, then the showroom or dealer may be held responsible.

Read Also
Budget 2021: Do away with GST on pension plans, suggests Prashant Tripathy, MD&CEO of Max Life...
article-image

Can You Claim Insurance?

Yes, in most cases, the customer can claim insurance, especially if the policy was already issued.

To file a claim:

Immediately inform the insurance company about the accident

- File a police report (if needed)

- Take photos of the damage

- Keep all important documents ready (RC, insurance copy, ID proof, etc.)

The insurance company will send a surveyor to assess the damage, and then the claim process will begin. Giving accurate information and complete documents helps ensure a smooth approval.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chartered Accountant Associations & Tax Lawyers Urge Government To Extend ITR & Audit Deadlines For...

Chartered Accountant Associations & Tax Lawyers Urge Government To Extend ITR & Audit Deadlines For...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Releases CCS Rules 2025, Offers Central Government Employees Choice...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Releases CCS Rules 2025, Offers Central Government Employees Choice...

Mumbai News: RBI Acquires 4.16 Acres Plot For Over ₹34,000 Crore In Nariman Point For Headquarters...

Mumbai News: RBI Acquires 4.16 Acres Plot For Over ₹34,000 Crore In Nariman Point For Headquarters...

DAY-NRLM Empowers 10 Crore Women, Transforming 90 Lakh Self-Help Groups Into First-Generation...

DAY-NRLM Empowers 10 Crore Women, Transforming 90 Lakh Self-Help Groups Into First-Generation...

Loan Rates Set To Drop, Will Your EMI Become Cheaper From September 12? Details Here

Loan Rates Set To Drop, Will Your EMI Become Cheaper From September 12? Details Here