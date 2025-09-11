 Indian Biopharmaceutical Company Biocon Announces Opening Of First Manufacturing Plant In US
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Biopharmaceutical Company Biocon Announces Opening Of First Manufacturing Plant In US

Indian Biopharmaceutical Company Biocon Announces Opening Of First Manufacturing Plant In US

The company had acquired the plant from Eywa Pharma in 2023 and invested over $30 million in upgrades to create the state-of-the-art facility. “This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain, and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint,” the company said.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon on Thursday announced the opening of its first manufacturing plant in the US. The US-FDA-approved facility, operated by Biocon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Generics and based in Cranbury, New Jersey, produces oral solid dosage medications with an annual capacity of 2 billion tablets.

The company had acquired the plant from Eywa Pharma in 2023 and invested over $30 million in upgrades to create the state-of-the-art facility. “This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain, and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint,” the company said.

Read Also
Scheduled Commercial Banks Credit Offtake Soars 9.9%; Housing, Gold Loans & Vehicle Finance Segments...
article-image

It also represents a strategic advancement for the company’s US operations, enabling faster access to essential therapies and enhanced supply reliability. While a few products have already been commercialised from the site, several more are in the pipeline. “Biocon’s first US FDA-approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion.

More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group. The new plant was inaugurated on Wednesday with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other industry representatives in attendance. “This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers, and partners in this important market.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12
SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions
Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions
Breaking News! Sonia Gandhi Gets Relief By Delhi Court Over Inclusion In Voters' List Before Becoming Indian Citizen
Breaking News! Sonia Gandhi Gets Relief By Delhi Court Over Inclusion In Voters' List Before Becoming Indian Citizen

The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the US and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide,” said Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon. Meanwhile, Biocon shares are up 7 per cent in the past month, which helped the stock trim its year-to-date losses to 1 per cent.

The company’s Q1FY26 revenue and Ebitda missed had consensus estimates by 2 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, due to weakness in the generics segment. Biosimilar sales were up 1 per cent QoQ while generics/CRDMO segments were up 6 per cent and 11 per cent YoY, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12

SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12

Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions

Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions

Tata Capital’s USD 2 Billion IPO Set For October, Poised To Be Largest In India’s Financial...

Tata Capital’s USD 2 Billion IPO Set For October, Poised To Be Largest In India’s Financial...

Airflow Rail Technology IPO Opens Strong With 118% GMP, Investors Could Earn ₹165 Profit Per Share...

Airflow Rail Technology IPO Opens Strong With 118% GMP, Investors Could Earn ₹165 Profit Per Share...

Energy Stocks Help Indian Markets Settle Marginally Higher, Japanese & Korean Markets Attracts...

Energy Stocks Help Indian Markets Settle Marginally Higher, Japanese & Korean Markets Attracts...