Nepal Unrest Halts Border Trade With India, Truckers & Traders Suffer Massive Losses

Trade Between India and Nepal Comes to a Halt.

New Delhi: Violent protests in Nepal have brought trade with India to a standstill. At major border points- Raxaul, Panitanki, Jogbani, and Sonauli- movement of trucks and goods has stopped.

Hundreds of Indian trucks carrying goods like fuel, medicines, and vegetables are stranded. Many drivers have been stuck for days without proper food or shelter.

Massive Losses for Truckers and Businesses

Truckers and trader groups from Bihar and West Bengal say that Rs 200–250 crore is being lost every day. Perishable items are rotting inside the trucks.

In Jogbani (Bihar) alone, traders estimate losses of nearly Rs 500 crore. The local economy is also hit hard, affecting hotels, shops, and thousands of daily-wage workers.

Export to Nepal Stopped, Supply Chains Broken

Exports of Indian items like machinery, construction material, food, and medicines have largely stopped.

In Raxaul, around 600 trucks usually enter Nepal daily, but now the check post is shut. More than 300 fuel and LPG tankers have been called back by Indian authorities, worsening Nepal’s energy shortage.

Traders and Workers in India Also Affected

Indian districts near the border, including East Champaran, Sitamarhi, and Maharajganj, are also suffering.

Traders in Maharajganj say, daily business worth Rs 5 crore has been lost in the last 10 days.

Border markets like Rupaidiha (Bahraich) have gone quiet, as Nepali buyers are no longer visiting.

Personal Safety Concerns for Truck Drivers

Indian truck drivers stuck at the border fear for their safety. There have been reports of protesters attacking vehicles and threatening drivers.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police are on high alert. 24/7 helplines have been started in areas like Darjeeling.

Travel to Nepal Disrupted

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians to avoid travelling to Nepal for now. Airlines like Air India and IndiGo have cancelled or diverted flights. Some tourists are stranded due to limited evacuation options.

Why Is Nepal Facing Unrest?

The crisis in Nepal started with student-led protests against corruption and new social media rules. It quickly turned violent, leading to curfews, road blockades, and the resignation of PM KP Sharma Oli.

Protesters burned government buildings and blocked highways. The Nepali army was deployed to restore control.

Global & Humanitarian Impact Rising

Nepal is now facing shortages of fuel, food, and medicines.

If the border remains closed, there is a real risk of a humanitarian crisis.

Pressure is growing on both the Indian and Nepali governments to hold talks and restore normal trade quickly before the situation worsens.