Burger King IPO allotment status: Here's how to check it

The fast food major, Burger King India's initial public offer's (IPO) allotment will be finalised on Wednesday. It would be the fourteenth IPO in the current year. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 59-60.

After being subscribed for 156.65 times, Burger king India will allot shares to investors later today. The shares are likely to list on December 14.

The company received bids for 11,66,93,73,500 shares as against 7,44,91,524 shares on offer. The IPO was fully oversubscribed within a few hours on the first day of bidding.

With the funds raised via the IPO, the company intends to utilise the fresh proceeds to finance the roll-out of new company-owned Burger King restaurants and to meet the general corporate purposes.

Here's how you can check the allotment status: On BSE:

1) Go to the BSE website:

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Burger King India"

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - Linkintime

1) Go to Website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and Enter Application Number. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter Captcha and submit