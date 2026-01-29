Budget Session Marks New Momentum For Viksit Bharat 2047, India-EU FTA Signals Bright Future For Ambitious, Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Budget Session of Parliament marks an important step towards achieving the resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Centre is focused on 'Reform Express' and moving towards long-term solutions for pending issues. He also noted that beginning the session alongside progress on the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement reflects the spirit of an “ambitious, confident and Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Addressing mediapersons at the start of the Budget Session, the Prime Minister referred to the President’s address to Parliament and said, “The President's address yesterday reflected the confidence of 140 crore Indians and their aspirations. She also expressed her expectations from parliamentarians in very simple words, sharing her feelings as the head of the nation. I am confident that all MPs will take these seriously.”

Highlighting that one-fourth of the 21st century has already passed, PM Modi said the country has now embarked on a crucial 25-year journey to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said this period will define India’s future direction and its role in the global order. Speaking about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Prime Minister said, “She is the first Finance Minister of the country to present the Budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time. This itself is being recorded in India’s parliamentary history as a proud moment.” The Prime Minister said that during this quarter of the 21st century, India has emerged as a “beacon of hope” and also as a “centre of attraction” for the world.

He added that global attention towards India reflects growing confidence in the country’s economic and democratic strength. “At the start of this quarter, the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement offers a glimpse of how bright the future is for India and its youth. This is free trade for ambitious Bharat, confident youth and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said. PM Modi further said that he is confident Indian manufacturers will seize the opportunity created by the agreement to expand and strengthen their presence globally.

He stressed the need to focus on quality as markets open up further. “When the mother of all deals is signed between India and Europe, our industrialists and manufacturers should not just think that ‘our items will now be traded with less tax’. This is an opportunity to emphasise quality. Now that the market is open, we should enter it with the best quality. If we go with superior quality, we will win the hearts of the 27 member states of the EU. This will have a long-term impact,” he said.



He added that the agreement with 27 countries would open up significant opportunities for India’s farmers, youth and professionals in the services sector who are keen to explore global markets. “I firmly believe this is a major step towards a confident, competitive and productive India,” he said.

Referring to the broader functioning of the government, the Prime Minister said that while the nation’s attention is naturally focused on the Budget, the core ethos of the government remains “reform, performance and transformation”.

“We have swiftly boarded the ‘Reform Express’. I thank all MPs for their constructive contributions in accelerating this ‘Reform Express’. As a result, the Reform Express is now gathering speed,” he said. PM Modi said the government is moving away from long-pending issues towards implementing long-term solutions, adding that such solutions bring predictability and strengthen international trust. He said every decision taken by the government is aimed at progress and development, while remaining human-centric.

“We will adopt technology, absorb it and use its potential, but we will not compromise on a human-centric approach. While recognising the importance of constitutional values, we will move ahead with thoughtful integration of technology,” he said. He added that criticism and differing views are natural in a democracy, but said there is widespread recognition that the government has prioritised last-mile delivery.

“It is not just about files moving, but about reaching lives. This tradition will continue as we take next-generation reforms forward through the Reform Express,” he said. Stressing the global relevance of India, PM Modi said India’s democracy and demography today offer great hope to the world. “In this temple of democracy, we have an opportunity to convey to the global community our capabilities, our commitment to democratic values and the credibility of decisions taken through democratic processes. The world recognises and welcomes this,” he said. “Today, the nation is moving forward not with delays, but with timely action,” the Prime Minister added.

