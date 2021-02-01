Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes Rs 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments

The government on Monday proposed Rs 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments in the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past.

"To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark Rs 1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital mode of payment," the minister said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22.